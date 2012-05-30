Camera Support Products at the 2012 NAB Show

Camera support providers introduced a wide range of new products designed for the lightest to the heaviest cameras hitting the market as well as the latest line of iproducts.



REMOTE CONTROL/ROBOTICS

Camera Corps introduced its Q-Ball Pre-Set system, which allows 18 shot settings including pan angle, tilt angle, zoom and focus, which can be stored prior to a live or recorded shoot.

Stijn Vanoerbeek (L) of Ross Video runs through the features of the Ross Furio camera robotics system with James Hegadorn of Fujifilm.Ross Video entered the robotics business with its recent acquisition of FX-Motion. Ross Robotics demoed the Furio Robotic Camera System, which uses a unique absolute positioning system and rail-based tracking along with lift and PTZ head. It’s ideally suited to automated studios as well as virtual set and augmented-reality applications.



Shotoku introduced its Gemini Pan Bar Control System (PBCS), which provides the remote camera operator a familiar pan, tilt, zoom and focus feel. It looks like a pan-and-tilt head with viewfinder, but no camera.



Telemetrics showed its PT-RM-1 Remote/Manual pan-and-tilt head, capable of both robotic and manual operation. It can carry a camera payload of up to 35 pounds, and will soon add a learn feature.



Vinten Radamec unveiled the FH-145 and FHR-145 pan-and-tilt heads, new generation heads that incorporate the company’s innovative ICE (Intelligent Control Engineering) technology.



STABILIZERS & RIGS

Glidecam introduced its XR-Series of lightweight, handheld stabilizers, including the XR-1000, XR-2000 and XR-4000. The stabilizers feature an offset, foam-cushioned handle grip.



K-Tek added to its Norbert camera-accessory frame family the Norbert Junior, designed for GoPro Hero, 3D and iPhone cameras. It features mounting points for a variety of accessories to be attached.

Bryan Fowler strikes a pose on the Steadiseg Camera Platform.Manfrotto launched its SYMPLA range of modular rigs for video HDSLRs and camcorders. The SYMPLA supports can be assembled, configured and adjusted to a wide range of situations in seconds.



Tiffen’s Steadicam introduced the Merlin 2 stabilizer, designed for the smallest camcorders and DSLRs, with maximum camera payload of 5 or 7.5 lbs. with the optional Merlin Arm and Vest. The company also showcased its Steadiseg which attaches a Steadicam to a Segway.

TELEPROMPTERS

Autoscript launched its Enhanced Prompting Imaging Centre (EPIC) all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor, which combines the assembly of a full-featured Autoscript LED prompting monitor with the talent information monitor, ClockPlus and TallyPlus.



Listec debuted three brand new teleprompter models: the Listec PromptWare PW-04 for smartphones, Listec PromptWare PW-10 for 10-inch tablets and the new SteadiPrompt combination teleprompter/camera stabilizer system.



Mirror Image introduced its iPad Prompter, which includes an adjustable camera and tripod mount. The prompter can be read from up to 12 feet away with the Mirror Image trapezoid shaped mirror.



QTV Autocue pulled the curtain off a redesigned Master Series teleprompter family, which reduces overall weight by 20 percent, provides a new tally light, and requires no camera riser.



TRIPODS AND HEADS

Cartoni unveiled its MAXIMA Fluid Action Head, featuring a smooth, patented counterbalance system. Drag and counterbalance steps are monitored on a digital display.



Tiffen introduced its new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite tripod and pan-and-tilt head product line, with three different systems to span camera payloads from 2–25 pounds.



Libec Sales of America unveiled four new tripod systems in its LX family: the LX5 and LX7 (floor spreader) along with the LX5M and LX7M (mid-level spreader). All four systems include Libec’s torque drag system.



Miller Camera Support showcased its Skyline 70 fluid head, designed for sports, EFP, OB and studio productions. It incorporates precision, seven position (plus 0) fluid drag and counterbalance system.



OConnor unveiled a pair of new fluid heads that bring features of the company’s heavier-duty camera support products to these smaller heads, the Ultimate 1030D (up to 30 pounds) and Ultimate 1030Ds (up to 41 pounds) capacity.



Sachtler rolled out its Ace M tripod system, designed to provide the performance of Sachtler’s larger and more expensive pan-and-tilt heads to users of the smallest camcorders and DSLRs, at an economical price point.



Secced USA introduced its PLUS series in its REACH lineup of pan and tilt heads, an upgrade that adds a counterbalance adjustment lever that widens the payload range of each of the four heads in the REACH range.



Shotoku debuted its SG900 heavy-duty pan-and-tilt head, designed with a 198-pound payload capacity, able to carry a full-sized studio camera, box lens and teleprompter.



Spider Systems showcased its Rin-go Head, a camera accessory that allows an operator to mount any professional video camera at 90 degrees off level horizon.

Peter Harman (R) discusses the features of the Vinten Vision blue5 tripod system with Tom Guilmette, a director of photography in Boston.Vinten introduced its Vision blue5 pan-and-tilt head, providing same functionality as its smaller Vision blue system, but with a higher carrying capacity of 12.1–26.5 pounds. It incorporates Vinten’s Perfect Balance technology.



JIBS, CRANES, SLIDERS & DOLLIES

CamMate Systems showed its new Telescopic Camera Crane, using a screw-drive system that requires fewer parts than other extendable crane systems, extending from 10 to 15 feet.



Matthews Studio Equipment introduced a heavier-duty version of its FloatCam DC-Slider, the HDDC Slider, which is designed for heavier cameras, like the ARRI Alexa.



Polecam introduced its Mini Mirror Rig, designed specifically for shooting 3D with miniature cameras such as the Toshiba IK-HD1 and the Indiecam GS2K.



VariZoom featured its Reach Crane a cinema-grade telescoping crane, capable of up to a 30-foot reach for loads up to 100 pounds.



3D RIGS

Barclay Roach makes adjustments to the new 3ality Technica Helix 3D system. 3ality Technica announced its new Helix 3D rig, which uses magnesium, carbon fiber, and aluminum into a functional, lightweight3D production system. It’s designed to take advantage of the company’s IntelleSuite enhanced control and automation software.



Bi2-Vision brought its new P3 true optic stereo rig. The device automates interaxial camera spacing (the distance between the left-eye camera and the right-eye camera) through precision zoom and focus data provided by the digital lenses.



Cameron Pace Group showed its Shadow D technology, which enables 5D productions at about the cost of traditional 2D productions, as well as two Shadow Caster mobile-production units.



P+S Technik launched its PS-Freestyle Rig Evolution, which provides a wide range of camera movement in 3D production. It features ergonomic mounting accessories, allowing Steadicam, shoulder, crane, dolly and tripod use.

