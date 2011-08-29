Calrec Expands With New Artemis Light



HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec Audio today announced Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles. The Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.



Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.



