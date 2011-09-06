Calrec Expands Line of Audio Desks With Artemis Light

Calrec Audio is launching Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles. The Light introduces a new, compact processing rack dedicated to delivering DSP and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.



Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.



The Artemis Light router has eight Hydra2 ports for interfacing with the extensive Hydra2 I/O range, as well as other Hydra2 routers and their I/O. The flexibility of the Hydra2 I/O range means a large amount of I/O can be connected in various formats, tailored to the specific needs of each environment.



Artemis Light also supports point-to-multipoint routing, the Calrec H2O router control GUI, and third-party remote control protocols SW-P-08 and EMBER, allowing remote control of router and console functions.



The Artemis Light DSP card uses the Bluefin2 architecture to provide 240 input channels, which can be assigned as mono, stereo or surround paths. Up to 16 main outputs and 48 audio groups can be assigned as mono, stereo or surround from a pool of 72 busses, as well as 48 track and 24 auxiliary output busses.



