Call for Papers: Pro Media Conference in D.C.

WASHINGTON: Presentations and papers are being solicited for the upcoming Pro Media Conference, to be held in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28-29. The event, which runs concurrent with the Government Video Expo, targets professionals working in media and entertainment, video and audio production, internet and mobile video, A/V, government, corporate video environments, and IT.



Organizers are soliciting presentations that reflect the event’s educational focus: Digital video, government video, professional audio, TV technology, and systems integration and contracting. Proposals may be submitted here. Both events are produced by sister companies of TV Technology, a NewBay Media brand.