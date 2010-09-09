Calibre UK to highlight new image processors, broadcast range

Calibre UK will showcase the newly introduced HQView500, 510 and 520 image processors at IBC2010.

The new image processors offer 3G-SDI inputs and outputs together with edge-blending and warp options. The company also will unveil two additions to its VideoExcel Broadcast range, the VXL75HD and VLX150HD, which offer format conversion, frame synchronization and scan conversion in a single package.

The company plans to meet with existing business partners and is seeking new national distributors.

See Calibre UK at IBC Stand 6.C28F.

