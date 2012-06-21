Calibrated Software debuts AVC-Intra QuickTime Encode codec for PC, Mac
Calibrated Software has released Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode, a QuickTime Encode codec that enables exporting of up to 10-bit compressed AVC-Intra .MOV files from PC- and Mac-based applications that support QuickTime. The product extends new options to professional content creators who need to export or deliver high-quality 10-bit compressed media from Windows or OSX platforms.
Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode also introduces a unique Post-Encode feature that lets users embed Final Cut Pro X MetaData such as ReelName, Scene and Location information, and a Clip Memo into an AVC-Intra .MOV file after encoding. Once embedded, this information can be readily seen when imported into Final Cut Pro X. Additionally, the Post-Encode feature allows users to insert new timecode via a new TimeCode Track in the AVC-Intra .MOV file, which can be seen by applications that support QuickTime TimeCode Tracks.
Key capabilities of Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode include:
- AVC-Intra encoding to QuickTime .MOV files from third-party applications that support QuickTime;
- YUV conversion from either SMPTE RGB or full-range RGB;
- Support for 8-/10-bit YUV 4:2:2 color space;
- Support for 8-/16-bit RGB colorspace;
- 100Mb/s or 50Mb/s I-frame AVC-Intra compression at industry-standard resolutions and frame rates;
- A variety of gamma correction settings.
