Calibrated Software debuts AVC-Intra QuickTime Encode codec for PC, Mac

Calibrated Software has released Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode, a QuickTime Encode codec that enables exporting of up to 10-bit compressed AVC-Intra .MOV files from PC- and Mac-based applications that support QuickTime. The product extends new options to professional content creators who need to export or deliver high-quality 10-bit compressed media from Windows or OSX platforms.

Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode also introduces a unique Post-Encode feature that lets users embed Final Cut Pro X MetaData such as ReelName, Scene and Location information, and a Clip Memo into an AVC-Intra .MOV file after encoding. Once embedded, this information can be readily seen when imported into Final Cut Pro X. Additionally, the Post-Encode feature allows users to insert new timecode via a new TimeCode Track in the AVC-Intra .MOV file, which can be seen by applications that support QuickTime TimeCode Tracks.

Key capabilities of Calibrated{Q} AVC-Intra Encode include: