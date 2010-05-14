Cablevision and ActiveVideo Networks roll out CloudTV interactive channels

Cablevision and ActiveVideo Networks, a specialist in cloud-based interactive computing, announced that the cable provider has deployed and delivered more than two dozen new interactive channel experiences to its entire digital video customer base using the ActiveVideo CloudTV platform.

Cablevision, the nation’s fifth-largest cable system operator, is utilizing CloudTV to offer a wide variety of personalized television content — including hyperlocal sports and news, advertising showcases and mosaic programming — to about 3 million subscribers in the New York tristate area.

The lineup includes MSG Varsity Interactive, News12 Interactive and a variety of other channels and advertising showcases that are designed to serve specific interests of Cablevision subscribers. In addition, the ActiveVideo platform is powering Quick View kids, sports and news navigational mosaic channels.

ActiveVideo immerses viewers in an environment that combines Web video, Web 2.0 functionality and traditional television. With ActiveVideo, Cablevision viewers can navigate a completely interactive environment of both linear and broadband programming, including rich interfaces and graphics optimized for TV and remote control navigation; social networking; personal media; niche content; and targeted, actionable advertising.

ActiveVideo uses intelligent MPEG streaming to deliver the Web 2.0 experience to a worldwide television audience through both legacy and next-generation digital set-top boxes and broadband-connected devices.