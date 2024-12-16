Cablecast Community Media Sets New Executive Leadership

Tightrope co-founder and CEO JJ Parker will take on a more active role in Cablecast Community Media as its CEO effective Jan. 1.

MINNEAPOLIS—Cablecast Community Media, a division of Tightrope Media Systems, has formed a new executive team to lead the business effective with President Steve Israelsky’s retirement on Dec. 31.

As previously announced, Tightrope co-founder and CEO JJ Parker will take on a more active role as CEO of Cablecast Community Media on Jan. 1. He will continue in his capacity as Tightrope CEO, where he oversees the company’s Cablecast Community Media and Carousel Digital Signage businesses.

In addition, Dana Healy and Ray Tiley will also join the Cablecast Community Media leadership team on Jan. 1, working closely with Parker to manage Cablecast’s business and technology functions as chief operating officer and chief technology officer, respectively.

Dana Healy has been named COO of Cablecast. (Image credit: Cablecast)

Healy was named Cablecast’s vice president in January 2022, bringing 23 years of community media experience across multiple disciplines to the company. She held leadership roles at community media operations in Massachusetts and Minnesota, serving as executive director with both organizations. Healy will continue to oversee all Cablecast sales and operations while bringing the Cablecast brand to a broader customer base, including an increased emphasis on serving local municipalities.

iley transitions into the CTO role with 15 years of engineering experience at Cablecast, including seven years as vice president of engineering. His vision inspired the evolution of Cablecast’s product portfolio beyond cable playout automation and into new areas such as live streaming, video-on-demand and content delivery to Cablecast apps.

Ray Tiley has been named CTO. (Image credit: Cablecast)

“Dana has introduced processes and strategies to Cablecast’s business operations that have created better outcomes for the customer experience, and as COO she will bring exceptional structure to the entire organization,” Parker said. “Ray has focused most of his efforts on the Cablecast product line since joining the company, and as CTO he will have the freedom to drive all product innovation for the division in ways that will help our customers more effectively reach their communities, grow their audiences and evolve their brands.”

Parker also reported that he will collaborate with Healy and Tiley on new initiatives that will take the Cablecast business into new areas, beginning with the launch of a new product brand that will surface in the weeks prior to the 2025 NAB Show. That show also marks the return of Cablecast to the NAB Show exhibition floor, where the company will exhibit in West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Tightrope was formed in 1998 to provide flexible and affordable technology solutions for three underserved markets, including cable access television and digital signage,” Parker said. “My earliest responsibilities involved developing the Cablecast business and product line. I couldn’t be more proud to return to a leadership role of this business and working alongside Dana and Ray, both of whom have been strong contributors to the Cablecast business.”