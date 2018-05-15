Cable TV Leaders to Discuss Tech's Future at 2018 Cable-Tec Expo

ATLANTA—At the SCTE-ISBE CableTecExpo 2018 Expo, cable TV leaders will outline how the cable industry is harnessing their organizations’ strengths to advance near- and long-term technology deployments that could help the industry maintain its leadership role amidst rapid marketplace changes.

Michael Powell, president/CEO of NCTA, Phil McKinney, president/CEO of CableLabs and Mark Dzuban, president/CEO of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and its global arm the International Society of Broadband Experts, will participate in the Opening General Session panel, "An Integrated Circuit: Closing the Links Between Innovation, Deployment and ROI.” The panel will take place Tuesday, Oct. 23, and will be moderated by Tony Werner, president, technology and product, Comcast Cable. Cox Communications President Pat Esser will keynote the Opening General Session. The 2018 Cable-Tec Expo runs Oct. 22-25.

“The cable industry’s leadership in deploying new technologies has been a cornerstone of our mission to provide consumers with services that make their lives better,” said Powell, who served as Chairman of the FCC from 2001 to 2005 and an FCC Commissioner for eight years. “As technology continues to transform connectivity and entertainment, our organizations will lay the foundation for rapid implementation of next-generation products that will … meet consumer demand.”

According to McKinney, who joined CableLabs in 2012 after retiring from HewlettPackard, "When we look at the next 10 years, we see tremendous opportunities, not only for cable, but for cable’s impact on healthcare, education, automotive, and any industry that requires access to highspeed broadband.”

SCTE and ISBE claim their combined efforts have spurred development of training, certification and standards that have accelerated the time-to-market and ROI for products that are maintaining cable’s competitive edge.

