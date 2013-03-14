Cable and Fiber at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS -- Most broadcasters have settled into very narrow markets, as regards connectivity needs. Broadcasters need cable and connectors for audio/video acquisition/distribution, and to move the data around in-house (and that means all of it), and finally, as a means for connecting with the outside world. The offerings at this year’s NAB Show will certainly provide the most reliable connectivity that broadcasters have ever known.



CABLE

DAWNco will show the DAWNflex signal cable for satellite downlink. Compatible with signals up to 3 Ghz, including satellite L band, the cable is designed for direct burial, quad-sheilded for best protection from interfering signal ingress, has a 2.5-inch bending radius, and an 0.61 inch overall diameter.

Gepco/General Cable will display their VDM230LT Ultra-Lightweight, High-Definition Miniature Coax, along with the Gepco Panel Designer and Gepco Mobile Web Reference.



CONNECTORS

Canare will showcase its new LF- 2SM7T Tufcal Cable and L-2.5CHLT Lightweight low-loss coax cable, as well as its new line of active BNC connectors,. There’s also a full line of SMPTE HFO cable, traix cable and connectors, and OEM BNC and DIN 1.0/2.3 products.

Fischer Connectors will unveil rugged new fiber-optic connectors designed to go everywhere without signal degradation. The company will also demo the Fischer MiniMax, a first-of-its kind rugged push-pull interconnect system for today’s smaller devices. MiniMax is an allin- one 20-signal (0.5A) and four-power (5A) connector with a patents-pending 24-mixed contact design.

LEMO will demonstrate their latest connectors for both field and studio applications. These include the 3K.93C HDTV connectors (SMPTE compatible), cinematography connectors, digital media converters, portable fusion splicing, cable assemblies and fiber-optic maintenance, inspection and cleaning tools.

FIBER

Advanced Fiber Products will introduce a normal-through optical switch module, a new line of Pro AV fiber extenders, a tamper-proof Secure SC fiber connector, the RunGear VIA multisignal fiber-optic distance extender with intercom, video media converter, and distribution amplifier, and a bidirectional fiber-to-copper and copper-to-fiber media converter.

Artel DLC205 Ethernet aggregator Artel Video Systems will debut the DL4360x DigiLink video transport chassis, for simultaneous internal routing of both video and Ethernet traffic. Also look for the nine-port Gigabit Ethernet Aggregator with optical transceiver, the nine- Port Gig-E Aggregator with optical transceiver and onboard chassis management, and the multiport video I/O access device for the DL4360x chassis.

AVP MFG & Supply is bringing the Saber media converter, hybrid fiber- optic breakout modules, which feature two single-mode fiber-optic contacts, two low-voltage contacts and two auxiliary 600 V AC electrical contacts. Also look for the Super HD+ Series 3.0 GHz Micro Video Jackfield, and the EVO Active Jack Series.

BroaMan will be showing the Repeat series of plug-and-play devices that convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI (or MADI) from coaxial cables to fiber and back, including the Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM, which are capable of converting two to 24 channels in a single RU, including power supplies.

BTX Neutrik opticalCON Custom Fiber Assembly BTX Technologies will showcase their new certification for Neutrik opticalCON custom fiber assemblies, Pro Plates and Panels, and the 2G+ “Just Add Power”HD-SDI-over-IP transmitter. This is in addition to the big news about their brand new fiber lab featuring multi-fiber cables, tactical fiber snakes, jumpers, breakout boxes, active fiber solutions from varied vendor partners, connectors and a plethora of tools and testers.

Communications Specialties will be demonstrating the battery- operated Fiberlink SDI Beamer and Fiberlink 3380, offering 3G/HD/SD-SDI and four channels of analog audio. Also look for the Fiberlink 3352, which delivers bidirectional 3G/HD/SD-SDI over fiber, the Fiberlink 8200 3G/HD/SD-SDI optical/ copper hybrid optical distribution amplifier, and the Fiberlink 32 x 32 fiber-optic matrix/router.

Gefen Pro AV Group plans to bring their DVI RS-232 over Fiber Extender, for DVI with RS-232 via one multimode fiber-optic cable, along with the DVI extender over CAT-6 with galvanic isolator. Also for on display will be the DVI Extender over CAT-5 Short Range, for runs of up to 70 meters.

Harris SFP6800+ Harris will offer up its SFP6800+ fiber module, a processing module that supports up to 60 channels of fiber-optic transport in a 2RU design. Features include six small form-factor pluggable (SFP) cages that also support coax, HDMI/ DVI, baseband encoding/decoding, and an integrated routing feature.

Multidyne SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver MultiDyne will showcase the HD- 18000 CWDM multiplexer, which enables users to transport up to 18 HD-SDI signals per singlemode fiber. Also at the show, the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver portable CWDM remapper/ multiplexer, 4K-4000 fiber-optic transport system, and the SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver.

Opticomm Emcore will introduce the OTP-1DVI2A1UKM, the newest member of the company’s Optiva family of video, audio and data transmission products. The OTP-1DVI2A1UKM is designed to quickly and easily convert, scale, and send secure high-definition video over fiber for applications that require the highest quality video to be displayed. It converts DVI to VGA/ RGB/RBGHV/YPbPr and VGA/RGB/ RBGHV/YPbPr to DVI, then scales it to the native resolution of any display up to 1920x1200.

Optocore will highlight its MADI series high-channel capacity devices, along with its range of networked devices for operation on fiber and CAT-5 infrastructures.

PESA will have on display its Vidblox 2K extenders, which now support duallink video formats up to 2560 x 1600 at 60Hz. The company will also demo its easyPORT HDMI, EASY-4BX2H, a BNC to mini-HDMI unit, and the EASY-4FX2H, which supports single-mode fiber to mini- HDMI applications.

Riedel MediorNet MN-GV-2 interface card for networking Grass Valley 3G camera systems Riedel Communications will unveil the MediorNet MN-GV-2 interface card which allows users to network Grass Valley 3G camera systems—including the LDK and the brand-new LDX series and their base stations—via the MediorNet fiber infrastructure.

SIS Live will introduce the PlexSIS fiber- optic system that provides transport of eight SDI (HD, 3G, SD) signals over a single optical fiber. Features include a compact 1RU chassis, automatic cable equalization, multirate reclocking with automatic rate detection, AC and DC power inputs, and SD, HD and 3G SDI support.



CABLING SYSTEMS

Bittree will be displaying the 75 ohm Digital Audio Coaxial Patchbay, which is designed for discreet AES signals. Booth visitors should also look for a new line of fiber feed-through patch panels, LC/ LC, ST/ST, and SC/SC. Also on display will be the 969-S series programmable audio patchbay and the Bittree 3 x 32 Mini-WECO monitor patchbay.