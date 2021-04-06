Byron Allen’s ‘This TV’ Expands to Eight ABC-Owned Subchannels

LOS ANGELES—The Allen Media Group, which is owned by Byron Allen, has announced that its 24/7 broadcast TV network This TV is now being distributed on eight ABC-owned TV station subchannels. This TV launched on these subchannels as of April 1.

The eight markets include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, Calif., and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. These ABC-owned TV stations represent 27 million U.S. TV households, according to Allen Media Group.

This TV, which Allen Media Group acquired from MGM in October 2020, is a free premium network that offers original programming, movies, retro TV series, documentaries and event specials. It is now available to 86 million U.S. households through over-the-air, cable and online platforms, per Allen Media Group.

“Allen Media Group's over-the-air broadcast television network This TV is now well-positioned for greater success with the addition of these eight phenomenal ABC owned and operated broadcast television stations," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "As we continue to invest substantial amounts of capital into the programming, marketing and distribution of This TV and our portfolio of 11 networks, we remain strong believers in over-the-air broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms.”