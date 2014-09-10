Burst, EVS Team Up on Mobile-to-TV Broadcast Workflow for NESN

BOSTON—Burst announced an integration with EVS that allows NESN to assimilate mobile video into their existing TV production workflow. Using the solution, the network can now showcase fan videos during live Boston Red Sox telecasts within minutes of submissions. Once a fan uploads a video using the Burst platform, the video is reviewed by legal and, upon approval, is automatically uploaded and transcoded into a broadcast-quality format, streamlining the mobile-to-broadcast workflow.



Most broadcasters struggle with the complexities associated with mobile video collection, management, integration and distribution.



Burst and EVS say they solve these challenges by providing a pipeline for audience members to capture and upload videos directly to NESN without having to download a mobile app. The broadcaster can then curate and publish this content using the new EVS XFile3, where it can instantly be integrated into the live television, in near real-time, under their brand. The Burst platform is a low-cost way for broadcasters, publishers and other content creators to generate incremental video inventory for consumption on all devices. EVS provides the XT3 replay server that offers complete control from ingest to playout, including slow-motion replays, live editing, content management and multimedia delivery solutions. Broadcasters and content creators who leverage EVS XT3 replay servers combined with new XFile3 content contribution workflow enabler can easily take advantage of the integrated solution.



