BTX Technologies adds Belden Brilliance HD BNC connectors to lineup

BTX Technologies, a global value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface and integration products, has announced that it has added Belden Brilliance HD BNC broadcast connectors to its product lineup.

Designed for use with Belden Brilliance precision video coaxial cables, the BNC connectors offer the performance and reliability required by professional integrators.

BTX users can choose from three connector platforms to meet their application needs: three-piece crimp connectors, one-piece compression connectors and one-piece locking compression connectors.

All Belden Brilliance BNC connectors provide excellent headroom and 75ohm performance. The devices offer durability with brass construction and provide better than -20dB return loss performance through 4.5GHz, exceeding the SMPTE specification requirements.