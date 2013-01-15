BTX Now Offering ZeeVee Encoding Products

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — BTX will now distrubute ZeeVee’s ZvBox and HDbridge lines of HD encoding/RF modulation products.



ZeeVee solutions convert video sources, such as digital signage players, satellite receivers or other content devices, into digital cable channels that can be broadcast over existing coax cabling to HDTVs.Allowing 135 simultaneous channels on the same coax cable, HDbridge and ZvBox digital video distribution products are designed for a variety of applications.



“In the past, modulated video distribution has meant very expensive components, home-run cabling or set-top boxes,” said Kim Robbins, senior marketing manager of BTX Technologies. “ZeeVee products dramatically reduce costs for installers by providing much faster and simpler installation, while offering end-users exceptional picture quality and user-friendliness."



HDbridge modules are available in three resolutions up to 1080p to match the native resolution of any source, while LAN ports for remote management and configuration allow channel and content changes to be made off site. HDbridge modules are used with the HDbridge Rack Chassis, which holds and powers up to eight modules and includes an RF combiner and amplification.



ZvBox encoder/modulators offer 1080p output for HD performance and feature a video processor that delivers 60fps for coverage of sporting events. The ZvBox line includes the ZvPro 280 encoder/modular, which features an RS-232 port for integration with standard control systems and the ability to broadcast two languages on the same HD channel, over coax cabling.



“BTX represents an ideal partnership for ZeeVee,” explains Bob Michaels, ZeeVee vice president of worldwide sales. “The company's history of innovation and technical expertise in manufacturing, selling and supporting A/V systems provides tremendous synergy for expansion into our core markets.”



