Broadway Systems to unveil Version 7.0 software

Broadway Systems will unveil Version 7.0 of its cable TV advertising management software at the 2011 NAB Show.

Broadway 7.0 features enhancements including a newly engineered Deal Management Cockpit and Broadway IQ, a module that leverages real-time operational data to help improve advertising yields.

With its intuitive, configurable interface, Broadway’s Deal Management Cockpit helps cable networks manage deal complexities. From a single screen, users get a 360-degree view of all deal-related information, so it’s easy to assess key data and take action. Broadway 7.0 also includes further enhancements to support advertiser demands for targeted spot placement and reporting transparency.

