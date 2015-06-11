BroadStream Announces New Hires

Simone Brenninkmeijer

ATLANTA – There are new faces abound at BroadStream Solutions as the provider of broadcast playout automation systems has added to its engineering, sales & marketing, technical support and management teams.

Among the new additions are Paul Murzell as director of product engineering and Susie Haldar, who will handle global PR and communications. Since acquiring OASYS in 2014, BroadStream has added Ben Wolk as president of sales and marketing, Micky Edwards as VP sales EMEAA and Peter Wharton as VP technology and business development. Simone Brenninkmeijer has also come onboard as senior VP of human resources.