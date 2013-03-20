Broadcast Pix to Debut Flint Live Production and Streaming System at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Broadcast Pix will debut Broadcast Pix Flint, a live production system that integrates HD streaming, file-based studio content, and cloud-based content in a single workflow for today’s multi-screen environment. Flint is an end-to-end live video production system that delivers up to seven simultaneous outputs, including live TV shows, streaming with Adobe Flash at HD resolution, and internal video recording.



Flint integrates many tools including: a production switcher for up to six inputs of HD/SD-SDI, HDMI and analog (manned or robotic) camera sources, eight channels of clips and (built-in Harris Inscriber) CG graphics, customizable virtual set, and three keyers for layering, each with PIP and customizable DVE. A two-channel built-in clip server stores up to 30 hours of clips and animations in a variety of file formats, including ProRes, H.264, DNxHD and QuickTime animations.



Operators can also integrate cloud-based media content from: Skype, Twitter, RSS feeds, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft SkyDrive, as well as file-based studio content via Fluent Watch-folders into live shows. Flint ingests and scales all sources while maintaining lip sync. One operator, or several for more complex productions, can control Flint from a variety of broadcast control devices, touchscreens, and mobile devices like tablets. It’s available in April and priced from $8995.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Broadcast Pix will be at booth SL6324.



