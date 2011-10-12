Broadcast Pix Ships New Mica Live Video Production Systems



BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix today announced that Mica, its new live video production system, is now shipping. Powered by native HD technology from Broadcast Pix Granite systems and Broadcast Pix Fluent software that integrates video and file-based content, Mica allows even single operators to create live productions.



One of the first customers to purchase Mica is Tualatin Valley Community TV, which manages the PEG channels that serve 14 communities near Beaverton, Ore. TVCTV produces more than 400 programs a year, and is transitioning to HD production in its new facility. Its two new Mica systems will provide the same production platform in both control rooms of its new facility.



Four Mica models are available. Mica Desktop is controlled through a touch screen or mouse interface, while Mica 500 includes a control surface with a patented device control section. Mica 1000 and Mica 2000, with larger and more powerful control panels, sport patented PixButtons, which dynamically display sources and devices in the button.



