Broadcast Pix rolls out Version 2.0 Flint production system

Broadcast Pix has announced Version 2.0 of its new Flint integrated production system, and upgrades for its new Granite X large-scale live production system.

Flint V2 adds an internal eight-channel audio mixer, as well as broadcast-quality internal H.264 recording and .WMV Web streaming, while Granite X has improved its multiview monitoring.

Flint’s audio mixer takes audio from any camera input or internal clip stores. It is controlled through an intuitive audio interface with on-screen stereo faders and VU meters, with peak hold capability, mute and solo functions, and built-in audio-follow-video. Two outputs allow separate mixes with independent control for master recording and Web presentations. The audio mixer also can be controlled through Fluent Macros, an advanced macro system that executes any combination of video, audio, files and device moves for complex effects.

Flint V2 also adds built-in recording of the program output to the internal hard drive. Broadcast-quality 1080i H.264 .MOV clips can be added to a show automatically using Fluent Watch Folders, Flint’s built-in file management system or exported to an NLE system for later use.