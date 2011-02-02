Broadcast Pix releases Granite Version 1.3

Broadcast Pix has released Granite Version 1.3, which adds Fluent Clip Store to the live video production system’s suite of built-in workflow tools.

Fluent Clip Store holds up to 120 hours of HD clips and supports 1920 x 1080 MOV and MP4 files. The upgrade also provides stereo audio output for both Fluent Clip Store and Animation Store.

With Fluent Clip Store, clips can be instantly accessed from the control panel with file names displayed on the PixButtons. In Fluent Multi-View, clip thumbnails appear with file names and metadata, and active clips play in real time and display a clip counter. Clips are easily imported to Granite using Fluent Watch-Folders and begin playing automatically on the transition to air.

Granite Version 1.3 is available now for 50Hz and 60Hz Granite installations as a free download at www.broadcastpix.com.