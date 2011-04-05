Broadcast Pix enhances Granite HD with Version 2.0 software, new control panel

Broadcast Pix has introduced Granite 2.0 and Slate 8.5 software, as well as two new live video production systems, Granite 500 and Slate 500, which feature a new, compact control panel.

Granite 2.0 adds playlists, ProRes clips and QuickTime animation playback; offers an enhanced Harris CG and an optional Chyron CG; improves chroma key and key priority controls; and provides remote control of streaming appliances. Slate 8.5 also provides many of these same improvements.

The Granite and Slate 500 control panels provide a tactile control surface with comprehensive monitoring of video and files, as well as complete control of the system's clip store, CG, cameras and other devices. The new one-M/E control panel supports up to 18 sources and six keyers for overlays of picture-in-picture boxes and graphics.

The Granite 500 HD system offers 11 HD/SD-SDI inputs (expandable to 22) and six HD/SD-SDI outputs (expandable to 12). The Slate 500 hybrid system offers four or eight analog, HD/SD-SDI or DVI inputs and four (expandable to five) outputs.