Broadcast Networks Delivers Key Infrastructure Projects Across Europe

ALTON, ENGLAND—Broadcast Networks completed a number of broadcast system projects during 2013 for international organizations, including Chellomedia, News U.K. and the Dutch Parliament.



The projects showcase Broadcast Networks’ SI expertise in fixed and mobile solutions including live production and studio systems, transmission and content distribution systems, outside Broadcast and satellite news gathering vehicles and command and control facilities.



As the preferred SI partner for Chellomedia, Broadcast Networks completed various infrastructure projects for the international media company, including the installation of a 24 channel playout system for a new arts channel, the rebuild of the company's master control room, an entire upgrade of the broadcaster's automation system to ITX2 and the installation of a number of smaller playout systems.



For Slovenian national broadcaster RTV, Broadcast Networks was contracted by Sony PSE to design and build two new 16-channel Outside Broadcast vehicles, which are now being used to capture sporting, events including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia.



Back in the United Kingdom, Broadcast Networks installed a master control room and three new television studios at News U.K.’s headquarters in London. The studios are now being used by The Sun newspaper to create content for its online editions.



Other projects completed during the year include the installation of audio and video equipment at the Dutch Parliament, enabling meeting to be streamed over the internet, and the design and build of an 18 camera armored surveillance vehicle for the Dutch police, which is now being used to support large-scale events.