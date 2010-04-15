Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2010 Pick Hit winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2010. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

ManufacturerProduct NameDescription Anton/Bauer TANDEM 150 Modular power system Avid Media Composer 5 Editor Belden FiberExpress Connectors Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Pro SD/HD Capture and playback solution Canon XF305 HD camcorder Compix Media CompactCG HD character generator Dejero LIVE Platform Live newsgathering system DekTec DTC-720 Xpect Transport-stream monitoring software Ensemble Designs BrightEye 57 3G test signal generator FOR-A LTR-100HS Video archiving recorder Grass Valley Ignite Konnect Production Automation Harris OP+TDMT/R+8 Fiber-optic solutions JK Audio BlueSet Wireless headset interface JVC GD-463D10 LCD monitor Miranda Automatic Loudness Control Loudness control Snell Kahuna 360 Production switcher 3-D Technology Awards CineForm neo3d Workflow Doremi Dimension-3D 3-D format converter Panasonic AG3DA1 Sterescopic camcorder TVLogic TDM-150W Sterescopic OLED monitor