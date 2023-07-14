BrightLine Launches Proteus Experience Engine

NEW YORK—As advertisers look for new ways to reach consumers with CTV advertising, BrightLine has launched Proteus Experience Engine, a new tech offering that allows streamers to overlay dynamic, interactive, and shoppable moments within shows, films, and sports content outside of traditional ad pods.

The company also announced that some streaming service providers have already bought into the idea. Launch partners for Proteus XE are Allen Media Group’s The Weather Channel TV app and its Local Now free-streaming app.

BrightLine is pitching the Proteus XE technology as a way for streaming platforms to revolutionize the advertising experience by seamlessly integrating dynamic, interactive, and shoppable moments directly within content, breaking away from the limitations of traditional ad pods.

This allows streamers and advertisers to create new and engaging CTV ad experiences beyond those powered by BrightLine's OTT Accelerator suite, the company said.

“From day one, our mission has been to transform the viewing experience by incorporating advertising that leverages the full potential of new viewing technologies,” said BrightLine president & co-founder, Rob Aksman. “We recognize that ad revenue plays a crucial role in funding diverse and captivating programming, as creating exceptional content often requires substantial budgets. With Proteus XE, streamers now have innovative avenues to engage audiences through interactive and sponsorable enhancements.”

“By breaking free from the limitations of the traditional ad pod, we have a remarkable opportunity to help agencies and advertisers engage and cater to viewers in ways that align with their viewing preferences,” added Michael Bologna, BrightLine chief accelerator. “Data shows that consumers love to be engaged on their favorite topics and content, which makes our extension into programming itself a huge opportunity. The ability to allow viewers to engage with the content on screen or submit votes during reality and sports programming will revolutionize what’s possible for brands and networks.”