Brightcove to Power NHL's Online Streaming

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide its technology and platform for the delivery of digital video content on the websites of the League and the 32 Clubs, as well as the NHL app.

“The NHL has selected Brightcove to ensure its fans receive reliable, high-quality and efficient video streaming, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to enhance their streaming capabilities,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “We look forward to working with the League to deliver a world-class, seamless streaming user experience to NHL fans worldwide.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Brightcove to support the delivery of video content across League digital platforms,” added Nili Doft, NHL senior vice president, digital media. “We look forward to working with Brightcove, who will help us continue to deliver great experiences for our passionate fans through their innovative streaming solutions.”

Brightcove’s streaming solutions – including ingest, players, management, data and insights, and monetization – will be used to transform how the NHL delivers its video to hockey fans across the globe, including by offering high-quality video, fast load times and fewer disruptions, the NHL said.

The National Hockey League joins a large roster of professional sports organizations who are Brightcove clients, including Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Raycom Sports, ATP Tour, Badminton Horse Trials, Canadian Football League, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), Harness Racing Victoria, Little League Baseball and Softball, Major League Soccer, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, United World Wrestling and USA Volleyball.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.