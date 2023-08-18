Brightcove Rolls Out New Audience Segmentation Features

Brightcove has released new capabilities in its Video Cloud platform that allows customers to create audience segments based on video engagement data.

Being able to create audience segment data will help businesses in their marketing and communications efforts and help them achieve a variety of business goals, including active user outreach for business development, audience nurture campaigns, the ability to build and better target similar audiences, and more, the company said.

The two new enhancements include:

Audience Sync, which allows customers to connect and sync to marketing integrations (like MAPs/CRMs) directly in Video Cloud for more streamlined access.

Segment Sync, which pulls video engagement data to form target audience groups that can sync with Audience Sync for more effective marketing and communications campaigns.

In releasing the new features, Brightcove noted that the new features will particularly help marketers that focus on demand generation campaigns and those who serve in communications and marketing operations teams. These features will help those teams reach audiences by using data to group the audiences key metrics like engagement, location, devices, etc.

With these new enhancements, Brightcove customers who use Marketing Studio or Communications Studio can build these custom analytics reports in Brightcove’s Video Cloud Analytics Module to create segments that can then sync with MAPs/CRMs.

This will allow them to more seamlessly able to access and use video engagement data to generate reports based on video views and their behaviors, Brightcove said.

The new features will also streamline workflows because marketers will not have to reinvent the wheel in their MAP and CRM systems to build tailored segments and campaigns.