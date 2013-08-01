Brainstorm Names Rumler VP of Sales for U.S. and Canada

FORT LEE, N.J.— Brainstorm Multimedia has appointed Brad Rumler as vice president of sales for the United States and Canada. Rumler has years of experience working in the Australian, U.S. and Canadian markets with companies in the broadcast and IT markets.



“With the launch of Brainstorm US Inc., and with Brad dedicated to the task of expanding and broadening Brainstorm’s presence in existing and new market sectors, we are confident of accelerating our growth and penetration into the world’s largest broadcast market,” said Commercial Director David Alexander.



Rumler will be the main contact for Brainstorm’s U.S. and Canada customers, and he will be supported by sales and technical staff, starting with Borja Chirivella, business development manager.



“Brainstorm has had clients in the U.S.A. since the early days of the company, accompanying the growth and technical development of our customers, among which are many of the top broadcasters in the world,” said founder and CEO Ricardo Montesa.