Bounce TV Signs Toyota as first Sponsor

ATLANTA: Bounce TV announced today that Toyota USA will be the network’s first national sponsor. Bounce, the country’s first over-the-air broadcast television network for African-American audiences, is set to launch Sept. 26.



Bounce TV’s charter sponsorship agreement with Toyota USA was brokered by the network's media sales firm ACE Media Corp. and Toyota USA's multicultural advertising agency Burrell Communications Group in Chicago.



Bounce TV will target African Americans ages of 25-54 with a general entertainment lineup. The network was developed with digital subchannel carriage in mind. It was announced in April and has since been picked up by several stations around the country, including select ones owned by Belo, LIN, Gannett, Nexstar and Raycom. The founders are shooting to have 50 percent clearance across the country by the fall launch.

