Bounce TV Adds Philadelphia and Kansas City to Affiliate List

ATLANTA: Bounce TV announced the addition of Philadelphia and Kansas City to its expanding list of markets. The first-ever over-the-air broadcast television network for African Americans launching Sept. 26 will be seen in the Philadelphia area on Lenfest Broadcasting’s WMCN-TV and on Meredith Local Media Group’s KSMO-TV in Kansas City. The two new affiliation agreements, Bounce TV’s first with the two companies, were announced today by Bounce TV Executive Vice President of Distribution Jeffrey Wolf.



Bounce TV now has affiliation agreements with Lenfest, Meredith, Weigel, Gannett, Belo Corp., Nexstar Communications, LIN TV Corp. and Raycom Media. In just the past two weeks alone, the new network has added Philadelphia, Kansas City, Chicago, Milwaukee and Atlanta and signed Toyota USA as the network’s first national advertiser.