Bolin Technology Integrates NDI Across Product Portfolio

BREA, Calif.—Bolin Technology is integrating Network Device Interface (NDI) across its product line, bringing support for the latest NDI technologies to its PTZ cameras, the KBD-1020D PTZ controller and ED40N decoder.

The integration makes the most advanced and up-to-date features, tools and benefits of NDI, including the newly released NDI 6, available to users of Bolin’s products, the company said.

“We are pleased to offer our customers the option to experience the functionality, tool and local and remote capabilities of NDI, a standard for video connectivity, with Bolin products,” said Bolin CEO Kyle Lo. “We are eager for our broadcast customers to experience the capabilities of NDI 6 with our newest indoor and outdoor PTZ cameras.”

NDI is a video connectivity standard based on proprietary IP networking specifications. NDI 6 provides native high dynamic range (HDR) support and expands WAN connectivity for hardware. It is designed for broadcasters and content creators.

NDI 6 will embed WAN connectivity into Bolin’s product line, bringing greater flexibility to remote production applications and setups, the company said.

Regardless of device, platform or location, NDI offers seamless transport of video. NDI-enabled cameras with the Bridge utility can even join remote networks without depending on additional software or tools, it said.

Bolin PTZ cameras offering NDI HX3 support include the company’s N2-210X, N2-220X, N6-420X, N7-220X, R9-230NX and EXU-230NX.

Those offering support for NDI High Bandwidth include the R9-418N, R9-420N, EXU-248N and EXU-420N. The EG40N decoder supports NDI 6 and NDI HX3.

More information is available on the company’s website.