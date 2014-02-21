Bob Mueller Retires as U.S. President of JVC Professional U.S.

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Americas Corp. has announced the retirement of Bob Mueller, U.S. president of JVC Professional Products Company, effective today. Mueller, well known in the industry for his leadership roles at major manufacturers, was retained by JVC in 2000 to lead its professional products company. He was appointed president of the U.S. office in 2011.

“Bob has been planning his retirement for some time. He delayed his final date to support JVC with many business projects, but is finally ready to begin his ‘new’ life,” said Mr. Junji Kobayashi, president, JVC Americas Corp. “We want to thank Bob for his 14 years of leadership at JVC and wish him an enjoyable retirement.”

“JVC Professional Products Co. is composed of an amazing, talented and motivated team. JVC Professional’s financial condition is the strongest in its history,” Mueller said. “While the past 45 years in this industry have been a great run, a few more life adventures await. It’s time to embark on them.”

According to company officials, a formal succession plan is currently under review.