BNS Partners with NPAW to Enhance Video Analytics Reporting in North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.—BNS Inc., a business, technology and engineering services company, has announced a partnership with the video intelligence solution provider NPAW that will see them work together on the delivery of end-to-end video intelligence solutions for streaming services.

As part of the agreement, the companies said they will offer state-of-the-art video analytics and reporting tools that enhance user experience and performance efficiency for service providers across North America.

The combination of NPAW’s extensive device monitoring and testing tools with BNS’s media and entertainment industry expertise and understanding of the North American market, will also help expand NPAW’s footprint in North America, the companies said.

“The nuanced understanding BNS has of the video space is invaluable. They have an in-depth understanding of the challenges service providers are experiencing and what products and solutions they need specifically in North America,” said Victor Carbonell, CRO of NPAW and head of the new NPAW Probes Business Unit. “This expertise makes them an ideal partner as we expand our QoE and QoS monitoring tools to this region.”

“NPAW has developed an incredible suite of products that truly stand out for its ease of use and platform flexibility,” said Chuck Hasek, CTO of BNS. “The company’s extensive tools and metrics for measuring performance make it straightforward for service providers to gain valuable insights and ensure quality of experience. With their innovative approach to video analytics, NPAW is the perfect addition to our curated partner ecosystem, enabling us to offer even more robust solutions to our customers.”

The BNS team will be featuring these NPAW solutions at The Independent Show Aug. 19-22 at the BNS booth #202.

More information is available at www.boldnew.com and https://npaw.com/ .