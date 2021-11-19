BMG Deploys LiveU Transmitters For REMI Production Of ‘Rocky IV’ Anniversary Celebration

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) and MGM Studios deployed two LiveU LU800 multi-camera production units to support REMI production from BMG’s Las Vegas production hub to commemorate the 40th anniversary of “Rocky IV” and the release of the new Ultimate Director’s Cut.

The LiveU LU800 field units were used to produce an eight-camera live program from several locations in the Philadelphia Film Center.

“We are thrilled to provide live transmissions of the special event commemorating the anniversary of `Rocky IV' and the franchise’s message of unwavering determination to fulfill one’s dreams,” said Mike Savello, LiveU vice president of sales, Americas.

“The LU800’s ability to transmit four fully frame-synced full-HD feeds from a single portable unit changes the economics of remote production and gives companies like BMG the ability to deliver high-quality live content to movie screens, televisions and mobile devices," he added.

The production included a 20-minute live pre-show and a 25-minute question-and-answer session with “Rocky IV” star, writer and director Sylvester Stallone, followed by the premiere of the film to audiences at more than 700 Fathom Event Theaters around the country.

The production was shot with eight Grass Valley broadcast cameras, including a jib in the theater. Two additional cameras were used on the red carpet. BMG CEO Todd Mason directed the live broadcast on site from BMG’s REMI Mobile Unit One. Signals were sent from the LU800 field units back to the BMG REMI broadcast hub in Las Vegas and then uplinked to Fathom Theaters.