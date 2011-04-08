Blue Microphones acquires Summit Audio assets

Blue Microphones, a leading innovator in microphone technology and design, has announced the acquisition of the assets of Summit Audio, manufacturer of high-end signal processors and mic preamps. Through this acquisition, Blue Microphones will be expanding the availability of Summit Audio products through improved supply and distribution while continuing new product development under the Summit brand.

“Acquiring Summit was a natural next step for Blue as we continue to grow and expand our studio and live microphone lines,” said John Maier, CEO of Blue Microphones. “Now, supplemented with Summit’s high-quality mic preamps and signal processors, we can bring a more complete offering to market and further our mission to deliver the highest-quality sound to our customers.”

Blue Microphones has retained former Summit President Erik Papp as the head of business development for Blue’s signal processing division. Blue Microphones will continue the production of all current Summit product lines under the Summit name. Customer support, marketing and sales will be resourced from the Blue Microphones team.