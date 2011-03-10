Blue Lucy Media to show Miura File Logger, Ingest

At the 2011 NAB Show, Blue Lucy Media will show its Miura range of software-based video signal-processing tools for broadcast and professional video applications.

Miura File Logger is a logging tool for file-based content and has been designed to enable metadata to be appended to content using configurable templates. Operators can review media in real time, including the playback and review of Windows Media files, while the ingest process is ongoing, adding metadata as required. The result, typically XML, is metadata text delineated by time code that can be stored in a media asset management system for later use.

Miura Ingest is a complete client/server based video and audio ingest tool that offers the highest standard in linear to file-based content acquisition for both SD and HD sources. Using the Blackmagic DeckLink capture card, Miura Ingest accepts an (HD or SD) SDI signal at any standard of frame rate/resolution.

See Blue Lucy Media at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3719-D.