Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Added to Netflix’s Approved Camera List

FREMONT, Calif. —Blackmagic Design has announced that its URSA Cine 12K LF digital film camera was recently added to the Netflix Approved Camera List.

Officially titled “Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices,” the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility and more. Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras.

The list already includes the Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF among its approved systems.

Blackmagic URSA Cine is a digital film camera that features new advanced digital film technology combined with total integration into the postproduction workflow. The company said that it is the first digital film camera with fast, high-capability storage built in, plus high-speed networking for on-set media sync.

Blackmagic URSA Cine also introduces a new large format RGBW 36 x 24-millimeter image sensor with larger photo sites for incredible dynamic range. In addition, users can swap between PL, LPL, EF and Hasselblad lens mounts. There is also WiFi with SRT streaming for remote client viewing. Industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections make it perfect for high-end cinema production, Blackmagic Design said.

See the Netflix Partner Help Center Camera Guide here.