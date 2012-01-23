Blackmagic Releases HyperDeck Shuttle 2 for Avid DNxHD



MILPITAS, Calif.: Blackmagic Design has released a new version of its popular HyperDeck Shuttle Solid State Disk recorder. HyperDeck Shuttle 2 replaces the existing model and adds broadcast quality 10-bit recording and playback to the Avid DNxHD format for the same price of $345.





HyperDeck Shuttle 2 is shipping now and available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. HyperDeck 2.0 software public beta is available to download now from the Blackmagic Design web site. Any customer who has HyperDeck Shuttle 2 can download this software update to add DNxHD compressed recording.



HyperDeck Shuttle now records the highest quality uncompressed or compressed video formats onto common low cost SSDs in the smallest possible size. HyperDeck Shuttle is targeted for field recording, and for direct camera mounting, HyperDeck Shuttle Mounting Plate can be added to provide multiple pre drilled 1/4” and 3/8” mounting holes.



HyperDeck Shuttle allows video file recording to bypass the camera's compression by recording from SDI and HDMI directly to 10-bit uncompressed QuickTime or Avid DNxHD MXF formats. SSDs are compact, cheap and fast, and can be plugged into an eSATA dock for instant access to the media files, so are the most flexible recording medium available.



DNxHD is a broadcast industry standard for media files and adding native support for this compressed video format into HyperDeck Shuttle will allow dramatically longer recording times, lower media storage costs, and provide full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems. All media is recorded in MXF format that’s immediately available for all Avid Media Composer systems and leading video applications including Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.



With SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, HyperDeck Shuttle works with every camera, deck or monitor and effortlessly plugs into monitors or televisions for instant on set preview. HyperDeck Shuttle can also be used as a video playback source for digital signage systems or connected to a live production switcher for recording events and then used for live playback.



