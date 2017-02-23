Blackmagic Enters the Ring With WWE

FREMONT, CALIF.—The tag team of Blackmagic Design and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have proved to be a winning combination for some time, including for the WWE’s recent Smackdown Holiday Tour. Specifically, the WWE post production team used Blackmagic’s Fairlight DAWs with Xynergi controllers to help deliver broadcast, online and social media projects.

WWE uses six Xynergi-equipped audio suites complete with Fairlight PYXIS video recording and playback and CC-2 audio engines to handle all audio post. The Fairlight comes with a library file feature, which allows the production team to import multiple edits from another timeline across multiple tracks and clips. The PYXIS system allows for the playing of AAF and flattened MXF-wrapped video files off of any server. The Fairlight’s ADR mode also allows the team to bring video files in with audio and make new mixes on the fly.

WWE says it has been using the Fairlight system since 1997 to create content ranging from long format shows, spots, social media, short format and dramatic packages.