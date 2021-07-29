Blackmagic Design Launches a New Line of Studio Cameras

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced a variety of new products, including a new family of Blackmagic Studio Cameras for live production, a new family of HyperDeck Studio models and a new Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K model that has an upgraded Ultra HD resolution H.264 encoder for live streaming in native Ultra HD.

The new compact all-in-one studio cameras are designed for a wide range of live production customers who need cameras with professional features that are also fast to set up on location.

They offer carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate and large integrated 7" viewfinders, making them very lightweight. They feature digital film camera dynamic range and color science so they can produce cinematic looking images in extremely difficult lighting conditions and have a sensor that offers an ISO up to 25,600. Other advanced features include talkback, tally, camera control, built in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks and much more, the company reported.

The studio cameras come in two new models. Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus (priced at $1,295) is designed as the perfect studio camera for ATEM Mini, with a 4K sensor up to 25,600 ISO, MFT lens mount, HDMI out, 7" LCD with sunshade, built-in color correction and recording to USB disks.

The second model is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro ($1,795 USD). Designed for professional SDI or HDMI switchers, customers get all the features of the Plus model, as well as 12G-SDI, professional XLR audio, brighter HDR LCD, 5 pin talkback and 10G Ethernet IP.

More information on the Blackmagic Studio Cameras is available here .

In another major product announcement, Blackmagic Design has launched new HyperDeck Studio models designed for broadcast, live production or multi screen digital signage that feature better design, upgraded codecs and support for more media types.

All models now support record and playback to H.264, ProRes and DNx files, as well as PCM or AAC audio. Plus all models support SD Cards and UHS-II cards, with the Pro models adding extra SSD support. For ISO recording, there's built in timecode and reference generators for syncing multiple units.

The new models include the HyperDeck Studio HD Mini ($495); the HyperDeck Studio HD Plus ($695 USD) and the HyperDeck Studio HD Pro ($995 USD).

More information on the HyperDeck Studio models can be found here .

Finally, the company has rolled out a new model of the Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K ($695 USD).

The new Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K model has an upgraded Ultra HD resolution H.264 encoder for live streaming in native Ultra HD and features a compact design that includes a 12G-SDI input with down converter, so customers can select to stream in 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions.

This new model also simulates a USB webcam when connected to computers, and the USB webcam feature supports 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions.

More information on the Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K is available here .