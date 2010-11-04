Blackmagic Design Intros Tiny Router



Blackmagic Design has announced the latest addition to its line of Videohub routing products, the Compact Videohub. The new product has a 40x40 SDI switching capacity and occupies only 2RU. The router features 3 Gbps capability and automatically switches between SD and HD video formats.



“Now we have a professional router that’s small, but with a 40 x 40 matrix size that’s large enough for post production facilities and broadcast trucks,” said Grant Petty, CEO at Blackmagic Design. “I think Compact Videohub is going to help more people than ever to get the advantages of a professional SDI routing switcher in their facility.”



The Compact Videohub is constructed with redundant power supplies, provides re-clocking of input signals, features serial control and has USB and Ethernet ports. The unit is also supplied with control panel software for both Mac and Windows computers. Blackmagic Design is now shipping the new router, with availability through the company’s global chain of resellers.



