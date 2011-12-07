Blackmagic Design Acquires Teranex



ORLANDO, FL—Blackmagic Design has acquired Teranex Systems Inc. from Jupiter Systems, a Hayward, Calif.-based developer of display wall processors. Teranex is a developer of high performance video processing products for the post production and broadcast industries. Teranex, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackmagic Design. This is the third time Teranex has changed hands since its launch in 1998. Price was not disclosed.



“Teranex is a strategic acquisition for Blackmagic Design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Its technology, solutions and market complement our own efforts and its high quality video processing technology enables us to provide our customers with even higher levels of video quality—extending Blackmagic Design’s product range for the broadcast, feature film and high end post production markets.”



“This is an exciting milestone for our company,” said Mike Poirier, General Manager of Teranex. “We are extremely happy to be part of the Blackmagic Design team. Blackmagic Design’s global reach, leading edge technologies, widely recognized brand name, strong systems and networking expertise and worldwide customer relationships make it an ideal partner for Teranex.”



A Blackmagic spokesman confirmed that there will be no layoffs at Teranex and all of its locations will continue to operate. Teranex will continue to support its customers and expand its sales channels with the added strength of the Blackmagic Design organization.



Teranex Systems Inc. is known for its VC100 series of broadcast image processor products, which include options for extremely high quality deinterlace, up conversion, down conversion, SD and HD cross conversion, SD and HD standards conversion, automatic cadence detection and removal even with edited content, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion and smart aspect ratio 4:3 to 16:9 conversion, all with full time code and multi channel audio conversion. The company’s new 3D toolkit now adds 3D camera alignment, 3D dual channel conversions and new patent pending 3D simulation that is dramatically better than other products available today.



Teranex Systems Inc. is a spinoff of defense contractor Lockheed Martin, which spent more than $100 million and obtained 34 patents on real time video processing during the 1980s. In 1998 Teranex was set up as an independent company to develop commercial applications for the technology. It was acquired in 2004 by Silicon Optix, which, in turn was bought in October 2008 by IDT, a Silicon Valley company specializing in mixed signal semiconductor solutions for digital media. It was acquired (http://www.tvtechnology.com/article/83384) by Jupiter Systems in 2008.



