BIS Tapped for Viacom NOC Expansion

UNION CITY, N.J—Viacom/MTV Networks (MTVN) has chosen Broadcast Integration Services (BIS) to assist in the design, installation, testing and commissioning of a new Technical Operations Center (TOC) within the existing Network Operations facility located in Hauppauge, New York. The project encompasses infrastructure expansion in HDSDI routing, monitor & control systems, multi-viewer and play out capacity for up to 64 HD/SD on air play out chains along with multiple virtual control room environments.

“As a result of our successful MTV HD Studio project BIS was at the top of our list for the TOC build out. Their technical expertise, flexibility, and proven ability to deliver on an extremely tight deadline gave us the confidence we needed to award BIS the project,” said Mike Bivona, VP of Engineering for MTV Networks.

The new channels and subsystems will be scalable for future growth and expansion, and provide standard platforms for easy troubleshooting and maintenance. They will also support future migration of content infrastructure, such as archive, asset management and play-to-air systems. “For flexibility, efficiency, and redundancy we’re building out a multipurpose control room and channel play out infrastructure that allows for operators to monitor and control either a single or a group of channels within the TOC environment,” added Bivona.

"We are very pleased that our 'all out' effort on Times Square helped us earn this new Viacom opportunity," said Joseph Policastro, senior director of Broadcast Integration Services. "They are a valued client with high standards and a clear vision of the technologies needed to achieve their long term goals."



