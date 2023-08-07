Birds Camera Solutions Inks Deal with ATP Media

Birds Camera Solutions has announced the signing of a long-term contract with ATP Media, who are the host broadcasters of the ATP Masters 1000 Tournaments and the Nitto ATP Finals.

Under the terms of the deal, the 3D cable camera systems of special camera supplier Birds Camera Solutions will be used on ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and Nitto ATP Finals for three years.

The agreement started with the 2023 season. As part of the deal, the tournaments will be equipped with a 3D aerial cable camera system flying above the main stadium court at the events.

“We are very pleased that ATP Media have requested our systems for the tour and are planning to work with us in the long term,” said Philip von Senden, COO of Birds Camera Solutions. “This decision shows that our efforts regarding the greatest possible safety and best performance of our cable camera systems are paying off. In addition, the decision sends out a strong signal in the field of live sporting events that will certainly impact the whole industry.”

The companies stressed that the cable camera systems are designed to meet the highest safety standards, an important point when used in stadiums above athletes and players and emergency stops can be triggered in milliseconds. The system also has pre-defined areas that are declared as "taboo zones", thus preventing the camera from entering them and obstructing the players or "flying around" the umpires.

All systems are certified according to the German safety standard DGUV 17/18 (formerly BGV-C1) and meet other crucial international safety requirements, the company said.

During the TV production of the matches, the cable camera systems can be easily integrated into all common augmented reality applications, and viewers can experience additional exciting information on the screen. The systems can be used flexibly, covering areas from 50 x 50 m to 250 x 250 m, depending on the model and requirements, the company said.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Birds Camera Solutions to provide us with the latest technology in 4-point aerial camera systems to fly over and around the main stadium courts at our biggest events,” added Martin Lloyd, ATP Media’s head of live production. “The most important aspects of working with an aerial camera supplier are the safety and the dynamic shots they can offer, Birds Camera Solutions ticks both these boxes. Having this aerial camera in our productions really elevates the coverage, providing viewers with a greater sense of scale of the stadiums and the ability to get physically closer to the players and action on the court from every angle.”