BirdDog Releases Cloud 3.0 Solution With NDI Distribution Support

MELBOURNE, Australia—BirdDog has begun shipping BirdDog Cloud 3.0, its cloud-based NDI remote delivery and management software solution as well as a new website for customers to access Cloud 3.0, the company said.

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 delivers a fast, easy and secure way for broadcasters and live event producers to expand beyond their local network to distribute NDI content worldwide. BirdDog Cloud 3.0 introduces new levels of conveniences that enable broadcasters to set up a remote studio and control it from anywhere in the world with full PTZ Control, it said.

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 features include:

More intuitive user interface developed from the ground up.

High security and low latency using the SRT protocol with 128/256-bit AES encryption.

BirdDog Transport, a globally connected, secure delivery network built in conjunction with Google.

Suite of remote delivery and management workflow apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Apple iOS, Android, Samsung Tizen, Windows, MacOS and BirdDog PLAY.

New GPU support, including Apple’s M1 GPU, to enable accelerated codec performance for Apple Video ToolBox for MacOS; iOS and tvOS (H.264 and HEVC); nVidia NVENC (H.264 and HEVC) and Intel Quicksync (H.264, HEVC and VP9).

New API Control.

Cloud recorder, enabling NDI to be recorded at both the sender and receiver endpoints.