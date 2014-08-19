Bills Deploy Vitec IP Video Gear at Ralph Wilson Stadium

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.–The Buffalo Bills NFL team has selected Vitec to deliver HD video to over 920 displays throughout Ralph Wilson Stadium. Ralph Wilson Stadium, which holds over 70,000 spectators, has been undergoing a massive $130 million dollar renovation to provide a best-in-class fan experience.

Vitec provided an end-to-end IPTV video system that displays HD H.264 video, with ultra-low latency, live to monitors throughout the stadium. The solution is comprised of Vitec's modular encoding and streaming platforms; the MGW1100, a True Carrier grade encoding system that has a single central management and streaming interface with set-top boxes, that support low latency video and control, installed on over 920 televisions including large video wall displays throughout Ralph Wilson Stadium. Additionally, Vitec’s EZ TV Digital video stream management and viewing platform was integrated with the system. EZ TV has modules to control the set-top box and television end points allowing for central channel management, volume, power controls and more.