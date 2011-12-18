Big South Conference upgrades with NewTek

NewTek announced that the Big South Conference has upgraded its live streaming capabilities with the addition of 12 TriCaster 850 EXTREME HD portable live production systems. With conference play beginning the first of December, the Big South will use the new HD TriCasters to produce and live stream all men’s and women’s home basketball games, and will continue to use TriCaster as the heart of their streaming operations in the sports seasons to follow.

The Big South Conference produces and streams more than 700 live events each year. Through the Big South Network, fans have the opportunity to watch all of the conference home football games, men’s and women’s basketball games, baseball games and many other sporting events such as volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer — including the conference championships in most of the league's sports.