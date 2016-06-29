Big South Conference Tabs NewTek Gear for ESPN 3 Games

SAN ANTONIO—The Big South Conference has made some moves to make sure its big games are able to play on ESPN 3 broadcasts, announcing it has provided NewTek and Vizrt equipment to its 10 member universities. Among the new equipment that the schools are using is NewTek’s TriCaster 8000 multi-camera video production system that is equipped with TriCaster Advanced Edition software; NewTek’s 3Play 440 sports production system; and Vizrt’s Viz Trio 3D graphics system.

The Viz Trio system integrates with NewTek’s TriCaster through a network input, ideally allowing for less dedicated personnel for graphics operation and creates a free hardware input on the TriCaster that can be used for extra camera sources. The workflow also eliminates the need for specialized SDI hardware.

The 3Play 440 platform improves the Big South school’s ability for instant replay. Capabilities of the system include tagging, bookmarking, macros, titling, social media publishing and network control directly from TriCaster.

The Big South Conference hopes that ESPN will evaluate and approve all schools for production readiness for the fall athletic season.