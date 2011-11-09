BI Releases New Software Platform for Managed Media Services



SALT LAKE CITY: Broadcast International announced the general availability of the newest release of its Managed Media Services Platform, version 2.5. It is being released in conjunction with the rollout of a new customer, a top 50 financial services institution deploying an advanced digital marketing and merchandising network.



The new customer will eliminate over 90 percent of its print-based marketing materials with the software, as well as migrate static outdated marketing materials to intuitive rich media and video content. The platform extends interaction to mobile devices, in-store kiosks, tablets and other displays.



