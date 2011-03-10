BHV Broadcast to launch TallyHo!, Video Ghost
BHV Broadcast is introducing two new products designed to simplify operations, cut costs and promote reliability for live productions at the 2011 NAB Show.
The company is debuting TallyHo!, a wireless on-air indicator for video switchers, and Video Ghost phantom power modules for use with digital video feeds.
BHV Broadcast’s TallyHo! offers camera operators reliable, remote on-air indication in the field. The product consists of a base station with direct interface to the local video switcher and a set of camera hot-shoe-mounted receiver modules. TallyHo! gives the camera operator and, crucially, the camera subject, a visible indication of on-air status.
Video Ghost brings phantom power to the video camera world. It provides a switchable 5V or 12V auxiliary power for camera accessories using the existing video cable.
See BHV Broadcast at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth 6531.
