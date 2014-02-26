BHV Broadcast to Introduce Syntax Bridge for Closed Captions at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS— At this year’s NAB Show, BHV Broadcast will introduce Syntax Bridge, the newest member of the Syntax HD up-converter series, to the U.S. market. Syntax Bridge provides closed captions capability via integration with Microvideo’s HDB 300, which provides simultaneous data management of control signals, transcoding, decoding, bridging and copying.



A recipient of TV Technology’s IBC 2013 STAR award, Syntax Bridge was developed in response to the growing global requirement for closed captions as part of metadata retention throughout the broadcast chain.



BHV Broadcast will demonstrate the Syntax up-converter with closed captions combined with the Microvideo’s HDB 300 data management system, enabling artifact-free performance in distribution and production chains with massive metadata handling capability.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



BHV Broadcast will be in booth C3841.